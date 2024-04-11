SC Seeks AIUDF MLA Karim Uddin Barbhuiya's Presence In Contempt Case

He said, "This is to state that on April 8, 2024, the Supreme Court was pleased to issue a notice on the contempt petition that was filed by Aminul Haque Laskar against Karim Uddin Barbhuiya; the reasons or the group being this that during the course of proceedings in the case of the challenge to the election petition moved by Karim Uddin Barbhuiya and when the case was reserved for judgment and no judgment had been passed, Mr Barbhuiya had posted on his Facebook account and later on the local papers had circulated that he had won the case."