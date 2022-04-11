Shehbaz Sharif Announced New PM Of Pakistan

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s (PML-N) Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif was elected as the 23rd Prime Minister of Pakistan by the national assembly on Monday.
PML-N leader Ayaz Sadiq, who chaired the session following the resignation of Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri, announced, “Mian Mohammad Shehbaz Sharif has secured 174 votes”.
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) legislators resigned en masse from the national assembly and walked out after a speech by former foreign minister and PTI candidate for the prime ministerial post, Shah Mahmood Qureshi, reported ANI.
Shehbaz Sharif, the younger brother of former PM Nawaz Sharif and a former leader of opposition, was expected to take over the post after former PM Imran Khan was ousted following a no-confidence motion against his government.
The voting on the motion ended with the Imran Khan-led government losing with 174 votes in favour of the no-confidence motion.
The Chairman of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari revealed the candidature of Sharif for the post during a joint press conference of the opposition parties on March 30.
In a historic judgement, the Supreme Court of Pakistan had called for the session to reconvene on Thursday after setting aside the April 3 ruling of the Deputy Speaker Suri against the no-confidence motion, calling it unconstitutional.