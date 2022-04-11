World

Shehbaz Sharif Announced New PM Of Pakistan

PML-N leader Ayaz Sadiq, who chaired the session following the resignation of Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri, announced, “Mian Mohammad Shehbaz Sharif has secured 174 votes”.
Former leader of oppostion Shehbaz Sharif
Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s (PML-N) Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif was elected as the 23rd Prime Minister of Pakistan by the national assembly on Monday.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) legislators resigned en masse from the national assembly and walked out after a speech by former foreign minister and PTI candidate for the prime ministerial post, Shah Mahmood Qureshi, reported ANI.

Shehbaz Sharif, the younger brother of former PM Nawaz Sharif and a former leader of opposition, was expected to take over the post after former PM Imran Khan was ousted following a no-confidence motion against his government.

The voting on the motion ended with the Imran Khan-led government losing with 174 votes in favour of the no-confidence motion.

The Chairman of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari revealed the candidature of Sharif for the post during a joint press conference of the opposition parties on March 30.

In a historic judgement, the Supreme Court of Pakistan had called for the session to reconvene on Thursday after setting aside the April 3 ruling of the Deputy Speaker Suri against the no-confidence motion, calling it unconstitutional.

