Shehbaz Sharif Announced New PM Of Pakistan

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s (PML-N) Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif was elected as the 23rd Prime Minister of Pakistan by the national assembly on Monday.

PML-N leader Ayaz Sadiq, who chaired the session following the resignation of Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri, announced, “Mian Mohammad Shehbaz Sharif has secured 174 votes”.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) legislators resigned en masse from the national assembly and walked out after a speech by former foreign minister and PTI candidate for the prime ministerial post, Shah Mahmood Qureshi, reported ANI.

Shehbaz Sharif, the younger brother of former PM Nawaz Sharif and a former leader of opposition, was expected to take over the post after former PM Imran Khan was ousted following a no-confidence motion against his government.