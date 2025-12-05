Two New Ant Species in Assam and Meghalaya Tea Gardens

Scientists from the Zoological Survey of India (ZSI) have uncovered two previously unknown ant species in the tea gardens of Assam and Meghalaya, revealing a striking feature never before seen in the global Paraparatrechina genus.

The new species, Paraparatrechina sohryngkham from East Khasi Hills, Meghalaya, and Paraparatrechina ali from Jorhat’s Sotai Tea Estate in Assam, were collected from soil litter in tea plantations. Researchers say the discovery highlights the rich, often overlooked biodiversity beneath India’s agricultural landscapes.

Using Scanning Electron Microscopy (SEM), scientists observed “pinnate setae” — feather-like hairs branching into tiny pinnules along their entire length, a feature previously unknown in this genus. These structures may indicate unique adaptations for subterranean life, although their precise function is still being studied.

The ants also show novel sculpturing patterns: P. ali has a hexagonal pattern with micropores on the pygidium, while P. sohryngkham exhibits deeper, tightly packed hexagonal sculpturing. These characteristics, along with differences in mandible dentition, mesosoma, and pilosity, distinguish the two species.

The Meghalaya species is named after its type locality, while the Assam species honors the late Dr. Musthak Ali, a renowned Indian myrmecologist. With these additions, India’s known Paraparatrechina species now total four.

“This discovery underscores the hidden biodiversity in Northeast India’s tea landscapes and contributes significantly to global ant taxonomy,” the researchers said.