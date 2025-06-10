‘Scrap the Solar Project in Karbi Anglong’—Demand Orgs After ADB Withdrawal

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) had recently withdrawn from funding the Solar Power Project in the Karbi Anglong district of Assam. The ADB decision came in the wake of a massive upsurge of the local people and organisations against the proposed solar project. Despite this, the locals have organised, demanding that the government scrap the project

The Background

The fear of getting uprooted from their ancestral land and thus from their traditional livelihood sparked the uproar amongst the residents of the Longkathar area under the Bokajan assembly constituency. This haunted nearly 20,000 indigenous people belonging to Karbi, Dimasa, Mising, Tiwa, Rabha tribes from 24 villages spanning a huge swath of 18,000 Bighas of land, had the solar project gets materialised.

‘Scrap The Project in Toto’: The New Demand Emerges

The ADB’s withdrawal from funding 4000 crores rupees for the solar project seems to have failed to reassure the people. Today (10th June), hundreds gathered at Langkathar, beating the scorching heat with slogans of scrapping the project totally.

The protestors accused KAAC (Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council) chief Tuliram Ronghang of falling prey to anti-indigenous policies. Speaking to Pratidin Time, Subrat Talukdar accused the police and administration of trying their best to thwart today’s protest. “There were heavy police deployed. They even attempted to cease the banners, posters and mikes. However, the protestors braved the police brutality”—Subrat said, who is also the convener of the ‘Land Rights Joint Struggle Committee’, a part of the movement.

Victory cum Protest Meeting

Today’s gathering was to celebrate the victory of the people’s demand. The gathering welcomed ADB’s withdrawal from funding the Karbi Anglong solar Project. But stood firm in the demand of total scraping of the project.

“Until the govt. declares total scraping of the project, no one can be assured that they won’t be uprooted from the land and livelihood”—Subrat added.

Addressing the gathering, Jones Ingti Kathar, leader of APHLC (All Party Hills Leaders Conference), slammed the government for curbing the democratic rights of the people.