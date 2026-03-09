Sepon Rongali Bihu Committee to Skip Cultural Programmes In Memory Of Zubeen Garg

The Sepon Central Rongali Bihu Committee, Sivasagar district, has announced that it will not organise its usual cultural and musical programmes during the upcoming Rongali Bihu celebrations in 2026. The decision has been taken as a tribute to Assam's heartthrob Zubeen Garg, whose contribution to Assamese music and cultural life has left an enduring impact on generations of people across the state.

According to an official statement issued by the Sepon Central Rongali Bihu Committee on Sunday, the organisers have decided to cancel all cultural programmes that are usually held during the festival. The committee said the move was taken to honour Zubeen Garg, who has been closely associated with the Bihu committee since its early days. Instead of the usual festive performances, the organisers will hold only a symbolic flag hoisting ceremony this year.

Members of the Sepon Central Rongali Bihu Committee said the decision was taken after careful discussion, with the shared feeling that the community should mark this year’s celebration in a more reflective and respectful manner.

