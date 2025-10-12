Shyamkanu Mahanta Under SIT Probe Seeks Books Amid Mental Stress

Shyamkanu Mahanta, accused in the Zubeen Garg death case and currently under investigation by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) at the CID, who has reportedly been under significant mental pressure, has been experiencing continuous fluctuations in his mental state.

After enduring physical assault, Mahanta has been seen repeatedly searching for books in the lockup, leaving him visibly agitated. Sources say he requested reading materials from the investigating police, hoping to spend time reading.

It is noteworthy that four days ago, his wife, Anita Deka Mahanta, had attempted to provide him with books and papers containing verses from the Krishna Bandana, but the CID did not allow these items inside.

Today, Mahanta has reportedly been restless and repeatedly asking for books while in custody, reflecting his struggle to maintain composure amid ongoing confinement.