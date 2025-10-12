Zubeen Garg Case: Four Assamese Expatriates From Singapore to Appear Before CID Monday

In the latest development in the ongoing investigation, four Assamese expatriates from Singapore — who were reportedly present with late singer Zubeen Garg on a yacht at an island in Singapore shortly before the incident — are set to appear before the Special Investigation Team (SIT) at the CID headquarters in Guwahati on Monday.

The four expatriates have been identified as Tanmay Phukan, Abhimanyu Talukdar, Debojit Hazarika, and Sushmita Goswami. They will be questioned by the SIT as part of the probe into the circumstances surrounding Garg’s death.

Sources confirmed that Rupkamal Kalita, another individual linked to the case, has already appeared before the CID and was questioned last week. The interrogation of the remaining four is expected to shed further light on the sequence of events leading up to the tragedy.

