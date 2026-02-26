Assam: 3 Convicts Get Life Terms in 21-Year-Old Munna Mazumdar Murder Case

Over two decades later, a Silchar court in Assam handed life sentences to three accused in a murder case on Wednesday. The case pertains to the November 2004 death of Munna Mazumdar, whose body was found at the Silchar Medical College and Hospital (SMCH).

Munna Mazumdar, a resident of Shiv Colony in Silchar, worked at Surana Garments, owned by Dhanraj Surana, one of the convicts. Case records indicate that on November 5, 2004, he was taken to SMCH by Surana and two other employees of his store, Ratan Debnath and Rinku Deb alias Madhusudhan Deb, both hailing from Udharbond.

At the hospital, Mazumdar was declared dead, with suspicions rising about the role of the trio in his death. The incident became one of the most talked-about cases to come out of the Cachar district, gaining a lot of public attention.

In the aftermath, the deceased’s sister, Ratna Mazumdar, filed a complaint alleging that Surana, Debnath and Deb conspired against her brother and killed him. An investigation was launched into the matter, with the police gathering evidence and filing a subsequent charge sheet. Thereafter, the case went to the court, and a long legal battle began.

The additional district and sessions judge Bankim Sarma of the fast track court in Silchar, after examining all witnesses and evidence over 21 years, concluded the trial and held the trio guilty under section 103 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023.

Surana, Debnath and Deb were sentenced to imprisonment for life with a fine of Rs 20,000 on each. The court also noted that failure to pay the fine will attract an additional six months of simple imprisonment.

