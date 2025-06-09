Silchar Sports Official Dismissed Over FB Post Supporting Gaurav Gogoi

The Silchar District Sports Association (DSA) has removed its General Secretary, Atanu Bhattacharjee, from his post following a Facebook post in which he publicly expressed support for Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi. The decision, taken during a recent meeting of the DSA’s Governing Body, has now led to legal proceedings, with Bhattacharjee preparing to challenge his dismissal in court.

The controversy began after Bhattacharjee posted a message congratulating Gaurav Gogoi on his appointment as President of the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC). In the same post, he also expressed his desire to see Gogoi as the Chief Ministerial candidate for the 2026 Assam Assembly elections. The post, which identified Bhattacharjee as the General Secretary of the DSA, drew criticism from several members who argued that such political endorsement was inappropriate for an official of an apolitical organisation.

Speaking to the media, DSA President Shibabrata Dutta said, "A few days ago, Atanu Bhattacharjee made a Facebook post congratulating Hon’ble MP Gaurav Gogoi after he became the APCC President. He also mentioned that he wanted to see him as the next Chief Minister of Assam in 2026. The post identified him as the General Secretary of our association, which led to controversy. Since we are an apolitical body, such statements raised concerns."

Dutta further added that although Bhattacharjee deleted the post after initial objections, the matter did not end there. "Twenty-one members of the association submitted a formal letter stating they did not wish to continue under his leadership. To prevent further discord, a show-cause notice was issued to him. He responded within 24 hours, but his reply did not satisfy the complainants. A meeting of the Governing Council was called, and it was decided that he would be terminated from the post permanently," Dutta said.

In response, Bhattacharjee has decided to take legal action, alleging that his right to personal expression has been violated. He is reportedly preparing to challenge the DSA’s decision in court.