Assam ACS Officer Dismissed for MPLAD Scam, 8 Charges Proven

The Government of Assam has officially dismissed Sharmistha Borah, ACS (Under Suspension), from service after a departmental inquiry found her guilty of committing serious irregularities in the implementation of the MPLAD (Members of Parliament Local Area Development) scheme during her tenure as Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) of Kamrup (Metropolitan) district.

According to an official order issued by the Department of Personnel (Personnel: A), a disciplinary proceeding was initiated against Borah through a show-cause notice dated June 4, 2023. In her written reply submitted on August 30, 2023, Borah denied the charges framed against her.

Subsequently, the state government appointed Dr. Om Prakash, IAS, Commissioner & Secretary to the Government of Assam, as the Inquiry Officer. In his report dated October 5, 2024, the Inquiry Officer confirmed that all eight charges listed in the show-cause notice were proven against Borah.

Despite being given an opportunity to respond, Borah's representation dated January 5, 2025, failed to offer any new grounds for reconsideration. Taking into account the gravity of the offences, the Disciplinary Authority decided to impose the maximum penalty under Rule 7(vii) of the Assam Services (Discipline & Appeal) Rules, 1964, dismissal from service, which ordinarily disqualifies her from future government employment.

The Assam Public Service Commission, upon being consulted, concurred with the government’s decision, according to their communication dated April 22, 2025.

The Governor of Assam has accordingly approved her dismissal with immediate effect. Furthermore, it was clarified that during her suspension period, Sharmistha Borah was entitled only to the subsistence allowance already paid to her.

