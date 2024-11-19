Assam's Cachar District on High Alert Following Manipur Violence

In light of escalating violence in Manipur, the Cachar district administration has implemented stringent security measures along the Assam-Manipur border. The move follows the deaths of 11 suspected Kuki militants in CRPF firing and the recovery of six bodies, including kidnapped children and women, from Jakuradhor in Jiribam district.

Cachar police, in coordination with Commando Battalions and Assam Police personnel, have intensified surveillance along the border. Patrolling operations are being carried out day and night on both land and riverine routes to prevent any spillover of the unrest into Cachar.

Cachar Superintendent of Police, Numal Mahatta, has been personally monitoring the situation with daily visits to the border. Speaking to the media, Mahatta stated, “Owing to the current law and order situation in the Jiribam district of neighbouring state Manipur, tight security arrangements have been put in place at the border so that no illegal entry from Manipur to Cachar [occurs], and no one takes advantage of the disturbed environment of Jiribam to carry out sabotage in Cachar. Tight security arrangements have also been put in place on the riverine bordering Manipur in Jiri and Barak rivers.”

He further emphasized that Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Director General of Police GP Singh have instructed the Cachar police to take strict action against any attempts to disrupt peace in the district. “We are committed to ensuring that the chaotic situation in Manipur does not impact the safety and security of Cachar district,” added Mahatta.