Another Meitei Woman’s Body Found in Assam's Barak River

Amid the ongoing violence in Manipur, the body of a Meitei woman was yet again recovered from the Barak River in Assam’s Cachar district on Monday, sources said.

According to sources, the woman's body was discovered by locals in the river at Singerbond in Cachar’s Lakhipur, after which they immediately alerted the police. Upon reaching the scene, the authorities recovered the body and sent it to the Silchar Medical College and Hospital (SMCH) for post-mortem examination.

The recovered body is believed to be that of one among the six Manipuri women and children who were abducted from Manipur’s Jiribam.

It may be mentioned that yesterday, the bodies of a Manipuri woman and a child were found in the same river.

Reportedly, all six Meitei individuals including children and women who were abducted from Jakuradhor in Jiribam have been found dead. On Friday night, the bodies of three persons were recovered from the same river near the Assam-Manipur border. Yesterday, the bodies of two more people were found in the river.