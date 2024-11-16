Assam CM Condemns Police Brutality in Guwahati

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday addressed a shocking incident of police brutality in Guwahati that has sparked widespread outrage across the state. Reacting to the incident, which occurred in the bustling Fancy Bazar area, Sarma emphasized the urgent need for police reform and accountability.

“The Assam Police must transform into a force that serves and protects the people with dignity and respect—not one that uses unnecessary force against common citizens on the streets. Those days of unchecked power are long gone. Society will no longer tolerate the misuse of authority or violence against the very people the police are meant to safeguard,” the Chief Minister wrote on social media.

He added, “It is time for the police to embrace reform, accountability, and compassion—or step aside to make way for a force that truly upholds these values.”

The incident, which has sent shockwaves through the state, unfolded when an Officer-in-Charge (OC) from Panbazar Police Station, identified as Bhargav Borbora, violently assaulted a delivery agent for a minor traffic signal violation. The horrifying scene, captured on video, shows Borbora repeatedly striking the delivery agent in full view of stunned pedestrians. The footage quickly went viral on social media, drawing sharp criticism from the public and highlighting the growing demand for police accountability.

The brutality of the assault, over what many deemed a trivial offense, left onlookers shocked and appalled. The video has triggered an outpouring of anger, with citizens questioning how law enforcement officers, entrusted to protect, could engage in such blatant misuse of power.

In a swift response to the public outrage, Assam's Director General of Police (DGP), GP Singh, condemned the officer’s actions as "unacceptable" and took decisive action. Bhargav Borbora was immediately suspended and placed under "Ordinary Reserve" while a formal departmental inquiry is conducted. Furthermore, the Commissioner of Police, Guwahati, was directed to appoint a new officer to head Panbazar Police Station.

The incident has reignited conversations about the need for structural reforms within the police force and the importance of fostering a culture of empathy and professionalism.