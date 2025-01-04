Burmese Supari Mafia Kingpin Arrested for Assault on Pratidin Time Journalist

Abub Mazumdar, the notorious kingpin of the Burmese Supari Mafia operating in Barak Valley, was arrested by the police today, following his involvement in the brutal assault of journalist Samin Sen Deka.

Mazumdar, along with his accomplice Jahir Abbas, was taken into custody after a series of protests by the local journalist groups.

As per reports, two days ago, Abub allegedly lured Samin Sen Deka, a correspondent for Pratidin Time, to his home in Silchar under the pretext of discussing news. Once Deka arrived, Abub confined him to a room and assaulted him. The incident led to strong protests from the journalist groups, with the Silchar Press Club leading the charge.

The Silchar Press Club and other journalist organizations demanded the immediate arrest of Abub, following the brutal attack. In response, journalists met with Cachar Police Superintendent Numal Mahatta, presenting a memorandum urging Abub’s swift arrest. The police had initially detained Abub after the incident, but he was mysteriously released. Journalists questioned Abub about the assault during his release, which led to him fleeing the scene, as captured in a video by the journalists.

Shankar Dey, General Secretary of the Silchar Press Club, expressed the growing frustration, stating, “If Abub Ahmed is not arrested soon, the journalists of Silchar and the entire Barak Valley will intensify their protests.”

The assault is believed to have been linked to Deka’s coverage of Abub’s arrest in 2022 for his alleged involvement in the Supari Mafia syndicate.

According to reports, during the assault, Abub also threatened Deka, saying, “The dominance of the Assamese people in Silchar will end, and they will be driven away.”

Following the attack, Deka was rescued by the police and a formal complaint was filed by his wife at the Malugram Police Station. Deka sustained severe injuries due to the assault.

The police have now apprehended Abub Mazumdar and his accomplice Jahir Abbas, and Abub is currently being interrogated at the Silchar Sadar Police Station.

The incident has sparked widespread outrage among journalists, with calls for justice and accountability for the perpetrators.

The protests are expected to continue until justice is served.