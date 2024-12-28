Sadin-Pratidin Group's Jayanta Baruah Launches Nitumoni Saikia's Book on BJP

With Assam looking to observe 2025 as the ‘year of reading’, a new book is out in the market for enthusiasts to take a look at. The book, compiled and edited by senior journalist and Pratidin Time editor-in-chief Nitumoni Saikia, has been named ‘BJPk Kio Vote Nidibo?’ (Why should one note vote for BJP) and was released on Saturday in an event at the Pratidin Time office in Guwahati.

The event was graced by Sadin-Pratidin Group Chairman Jayanta Baruah, who officially launched the book. Additionally, Asomiya Pratdin executive editor Dharjya Hazarika and Pratidin Time’s political editor Nayan Pratim Kumar and Partha Baruah were also present.

Nitumoni Saikia, in the book, has tried to highlight the inception, rise and challenges faced by the saffron party in Assam and in India. The book includes news articles about the intellectual discourse of the time before the BJP came to power in Assam in 2016.

At the event, Jayanta Baruah said, “The government should not only think about constructing flyovers but also the people whose lives are entwined underneath these flyovers.” For example, he said, “The government should think about drinking water facilities, flood management and rescuing people stranded during floods.”

The government has not been able to inspire hope today and a general feeling of hopelessness has been created in the state, instead, said Baruah. Additionally, he invoked the rural economy of Assam, stating, “The government has destroyed the rural economy.”

“The book lists 37 articles of a crucial time period. These articles will provide a true reflection of those times. This book will be very helpful for anyone wanting to research or read about that period,” said Dharjya Hazarika.

Giving a glimpse of the book’s contents, Nitumoni Saikia said, “We tried to include news articles published in various newspapers in this book. It will serve as an account of events of the time.”

This book has been published by Dibrugarh-based publishing house ‘Bonlota’. Notably, the book will also be available at the ongoing Assam Book Fair in Khanapara for readers. Apart from this, readers can also find the book on Amazon and other online book selling platforms.