Imposter Doctor Practicing at Silchar Medical College Arrested

In yet another shocking case of medical fraud, police in Silchar have arrested a fake doctor identified as Mir Hossain Ahmed Barbhuiya, who had been posing as a qualified MBBS practitioner.

According to reports, Barbhuiya, a resident of Ganirgram in Katigora, Cachar, was caught practising at the Obstetrics and Gynaecology OPD of Silchar Medical College and Hospital (SMCH) for the past three to four days.

Local people grew suspicious of his activities and immediately informed the police. Acting swiftly, police reached the medical college and apprehended him from the premises.

Cachar’s Additional Superintendent of Police Nomal Mahatta confirmed the arrest, stating that the fake doctor is currently being interrogated. During questioning, Barbhuiya reportedly admitted that he had purchased a telescope online and had been masquerading as a doctor to examine patients at SMCH.

The exact motive behind his impersonation remains unclear, and police have launched a detailed investigation into the matter.

It may be recalled that just a few days ago, police had arrested another fake doctor, Pulak Malakar, from the Nari Shiksha Sevashram in Silchar.

