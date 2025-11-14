Silsako Agitation Continues: Evictees Protest for Rights and Justice

Evicted residents of Silsako intensified their ongoing protest for rightful land and rehabilitation, marking nearly four years of continuous agitation.

Today, protestors gathered at Chachal, holding placards and raising slogans against the government.

The demonstration comes amid an ongoing struggle by Silsako’s evicted residents, who have been fighting for their rights for nearly four years.

The protests follow a similar demonstration on 12th November, when police detained 14 women and four men from the Silsako site.

While the women were later released, the men remain in custody, sparking renewed demonstrations today.

Speaking at the protest, participants reiterated their demand for land under government regulations, emphasising the need for proper implementation of housing and land rights.

“Why can the government provide thousands of bighas of land to corporations like Adani and Ambani, but deny even a small patch of land to the families displaced from Silsako?” questioned one protestor, reflecting the sentiments of the community.

The agitators called on authorities to address their grievances promptly, warning that the movement would continue until justice is delivered.

In addition to land-related demands, evicted women from Silsako voiced outrage against the DCP Mrinal Deka.

Two days ago, as women protested at Vivek Nagar, they alleged that Deka attacked them. The evicted women have announced plans to file a case against him in court soon.

The Silsako eviction protests highlight the enduring struggle of displaced residents seeking security, rehabilitation, and recognition of their basic rights, as they continue to fight against forced evictions and perceived governmental apathy.

