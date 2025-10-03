Congress Holds Candlelight March in Sivasagar Demanding Justice for Zubeen

In Sivasagar, the Congress organized a candlelight march demanding a proper investigation and justice in the death of singer Zubeen Garg. The event saw the participation of Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Gaurav Gogoi, Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly Debabrata Saikia, and former Union Minister Pawan Singh Ghatowar. During the candlelight march, Congress leaders and supporters marched while singing Zubeen Garg’s songs.

Addressing the gathering, Gaurav Gogoi stated that the march was organized to ensure justice for Zubeen Garg and to urge a fast and proper investigation. “We want the investigation to proceed in the correct manner and at an accelerated pace. As Garima Saikia Garg has stated, the inquiry should be fast-tracked, and we echo the same sentiment,” he said.

Gogoi further commented on the Supreme Court appeal by accused Shyamkanu Mahanta, explaining that Mahanta was able to approach the court because he had sufficient time. “If Shyamkanu Mahanta had been arrested immediately after the incident, he would not have had the opportunity to appeal to the Supreme Court. Since he was given a 10-day window, he got the chance to do so. We urge the government not to repeat such mistakes in future investigations,” he added.

He also highlighted that the candlelight march is part of a larger campaign for justice for Zubeen Garg, noting that similar marches will be organized at different locations in the coming days. “For Lakshmi Puja, we will hold a march on that day, and the very next day, the march will continue. We stand with the family of Zubeen Garg and his fans,” Gogoi said.

Gogoi also urged the government to release individuals like Victor Das and Ajay Phukan, who have been charged in connection with the case, stating that they are not at fault.

