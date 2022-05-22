SIT to be set up to Probe Batadrava Violence: GP Singh

Special Director General of Police (DGP), Law and Order, GP Singh said that a special investigation team will be set up to probe the incident that occurred at Batadrava and all people associated with the violence will be dealt with strictly under law.

GP Singh visited violence-hit Batadrava in Nagaon district of Assam on Sunday. Singh inspected the incident spot and took stock of the situation at Batadrava where a police station was burned down by locals of the area on Saturday.

Speaking to media persons at the spot, Singh also hinted that there is a possibility of Jihadis being associated with the incident and that an investigation will be conducted to find out if there are any links of the organization with the incident.

Singh said, “Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of central Assam Police, Satyaraj Hazarika has been instructed for a thorough and unbiased investigation into the incident. We have to wait till the post mortem report and forensic reports are out. We will take further action after that.”

Singh further said, “All the culprits behind the incident will be identified from the video footages. A forensic team will be engaged to investigate the cause of fire. An investigation will be done against all suspected people involved in it.”

GP Singh also said that an investigation will be done to find out the reason for burning all the important documents and files at the police station.

Following the death of Safiqul Islam in the custody of police, enraged locals set the Batadrava police station on fire on Saturday.

According to allegations made by the locals, Safiqul was beaten to death in police custody after he had refused to pay the bribe demanded by officials of the police station.

Massive damages were caused due to the fire as vehicles, arms and ammunition, and important documents were completely gutted.

As many as 17 people including 14 women have been arrested for setting fire to the police station based on video evidence of the incident, reports added.

