No One Can Escape Justice: DGP Mahanta Warns Culprits

The director general of Assam Police (DGP) Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta on Sunday said that strong repercussions await those who think they can get away from justice by burning down a police station.

The Assam Police DGP was reacting to the violent incidents that took place in Batadrava in Assam’s Nagaon district yesterday.

DGP Mahanta penned a long note on social media expressing anguish over the incidents of the day.

While he condemned the role of police officials in the custodial death of one Safiqul Islam and ensured that action will be taken against those at fault, he also warned those culpable for the later incidents of the day which involved the burning down of the police station by a mob of angry locals.

Mahanta wrote, “One Safiqul Islam (39yo) was brought to Batadrava Thana on 20/05/22 at 9:30PM after a complaint of him being drunk. He was in fact lying on a public road when he was brought in. He was booked after medical check up. The next day he was released or handed over to his wife. His wife even gave him some water/food. Later he complained of sickness and he was taken to two hospitals, one after another. Unfortunately he was declared dead.”

He added, “We take this unfortunate death very seriously and have put the OC on suspension and rest of the staff of the Batadraba thana Closed. If there is any foul play at our end, we mean to find that and punish the guilty according to the law. No two thoughts.”