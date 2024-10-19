ASTC Employee Arrested As Probe Into ONGC Abduction Case Continues

Sivasagar police on Saturday arrested another individual, an employee of Assam State Transport Corporation (ASTC), over the plot to abduct two to three senior Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) officials. Previously, the police had successfully foiled the plan which was allegedly orchestrated by the banned militant group ULFA(I).
Following up on the investigations, the Sivasagar police today arrested Mubin Hazarika and produced him before a court. The court granted his custody to the police for three days. However, according to the police, the mastermind, identified as Tahirul Hussain, remains at large.
This comes after two suspects, Sofiqul Rahman from Sivasagar and Trinayan Gogoi from Teok were apprehended in Lokhra, Guwahati, and Jorhat, respectively, in connection with the matter. The duo were suspected to be part of Tahirul's gang, and allegedly had a contract with him of Rs 10 lakh to carry out the abduction.
Earlier this week, Sivasagar district superintendent of police Subhrajyoti Borah addressed a press conference revealing the details, stating that the plot had been in the works since May 2024. He noted that Tahirul Hussain was implicated in the matter.
Two men, identified as Irshad Latif and Rahul Hazarika were arrested by the police. Borah confirmed that the police are actively searching for other suspects involved with the case and have alerted ONGC regarding Hussain’s involvement, advising them to take necessary disciplinary action.