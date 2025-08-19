"Raijor Dal Govt. Will Expel All Foreigners": Akhil GogoiI at ‘Jatiya Jagaran Jatra’

“We are starting the election campaign named 'Jatiya Jagaran Jatra' from today,” said Raijor Dal chief and Sibsagar MLA Akhil Gogoi, as he launched his party’s 2026 Assam Assembly election campaign from the historic Rang Ghar premises. He called the launch a symbolic step to “protect the existence of Assamese culture.”

Advertisment

Addressing supporters, Gogoi said the campaign was not merely about seeking votes but about safeguarding the rights and identity of the indigenous people of Assam. “Since Independence, Assam has not received the benefits it deserves. Even today, the poor struggle for basic entitlements, a mere ₹250 as elderly pension, ₹300 as widow pension, and ₹1,250 under the Arunodoi scheme. We want change in these aspects, and we will bring that change,” he asserted.

Gogoi declared that if Raijor Dal comes to power in 2026, the government would take a Rang stand on issues of illegal migration and indigenous rights. “As a proud Assamese and a proud Ahom, I pledge that if we lead the government, all foreign infiltrators living on Assamese land will be evicted,” he said.

Criticizing the BJP-led government, Gogoi alleged that it has failed to truly protect indigenous communities. “The BJP speaks of safeguarding Assamese people, but in reality, it thrives on dividing society in the name of Hindus and Muslims. If the government is serious, it should grant Scheduled Tribe (ST) status to the six indigenous groups, Moran, Ahom, Chutia, Koch Rajbongshi, Adivasis, Kalita, Nath and Madahi. Only then will indigenous people receive their rightful benefits, and outsiders will no longer be able to exploit Assam,” he said, adding that the sixth clause of the Assam Accord must be amended.

He further stressed the need for legal protection of land and natural resources. Drawing parallels with Nagaland, Gogoi said, “Just as no outsider can buy land in Nagaland, Assam’s land too should be constitutionally protected. Oil, coal and other resources should belong to the people of Assam, not be handed over to outside companies.”

On the economic front, Gogoi promised sweeping reforms if Raijor Dal forms the next government. He pledged irrigation facilities across Assam to enable farmers to cultivate three times a year, fair prices for produce, and the setting up of small and semi-industries near tea gardens to generate local employment. “This will ensure our youths and women have opportunities here instead of migrating to Bangalore or other cities. We want Assamese enterprises to thrive, not foreign corporates,” he said.

Gogoi also highlighted tourism as a key focus area, envisioning Assam as a hub that celebrates its culture and heritage. Emphasizing harmony, he said, “If we form the government, Hindus, Muslims, Assamese and all communities will live peacefully together, unlike the BJP, which does politics of division in the name of religion.”

With this, Raijor Dal formally set its campaign tone for 2026, centered on indigenous rights, economic justice, resource ownership, and communal harmony.

Also Read: "Eviction Based On Religion Led To Naga Aggression": Akhil Gogoi On Uriamghat