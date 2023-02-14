Upama Bora Case: Committee Formed To Probe Sivasagar BJP Leader's Death

An investigation committee has been formed to probe the incident that took place at the Pragati Hospital and Research Centre in Assam’s Sivasagar leading to the death of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Upama Bora.
According to information received, the probing committee will be headed by Sivasagar’s Additional Deputy Commissioner Chandana Boruah.
This comes after the death of popular BJP leader from Sivasagar, Upama Bora at the hospital, allegedly due to negligence in treatment.
It has come to the fore that the probing committee will consist of three senior doctors and an ACS officer. Moreover, the hospital has been ordered to shut down its operations till the committee files a report in connection with the matter.
In the meantime, the patients who are undergoing treatment at the hospital currently have also been ordered to be shifted immediately within today.
Moreover, the probing committee will have to file a report in the case within 10 days, reports mentioned.
It may be noted that on February 12, Upama Bora (44), who was a popular BJP leader in the Sivasagar district of Assam and the municipal ward commissioner of ward number 10 in Sivasagar, died after alleged negligence and wrong treatment at Pragati Hospital.
Following her demise, tensions flared as family members and relatives along with BJP workers flocked to the hospital demanding an explanation. Family members alleged wrong treatment on the part of hospital authorities leading to her untimely death.
According to reports, on the reference of Doctor Tankeswar Deori, Upama Bora had been admitted to Pragati Hospital after she had reportedly contracted some urinary infection. However, she died during treatment there causing tensions to flare.
As per the family of the deceased BJP leader, the hospital staffers did not even have the basic knowledge of administering an injection. Furthermore, they said that the doctors would not come to check on the patient even after repeatedly calling them.
The husband of the deceased Upama Bora, Tridip Bora said, “Her sugar levels started decreasing gradually after which the doctors reduced her insulin dose which resulted in her sugar levels spiking. We informed the doctors from time to time, but they would only come twice a day to check on her.”
He said, “Every time the doctors would say the same thing. Even today I called them several times, but they have arrived just now, after my wife has passed away. They did not come even after knowing how serious her condition was getting and only after she was admitted to ICU that they come to check on her.”
In the meantime, in order to bring the matter on control, police force had to be called in at the hospital premises where family members and BJP workers clashed verbally with the. They demanded justice for the deceased Upama Bora while threatening to file FIRs against the police officials.
Top officials of the district administration and police forces also arrived at the scene to try and talk to the members of the family as they kept the accused doctor, Tankeswar Deori locked alongside the mortal remains of Upama Bora at the hospital’s ICU ward.
In the wake of the incident, the husband Tridip Bora filed an FIR at the police station against the accused doctor and the hospital authorities, based on which investigations were opened in the matter.