Upama Bora Case: Committee Formed To Probe Sivasagar BJP Leader's Death

An investigation committee has been formed to probe the incident that took place at the Pragati Hospital and Research Centre in Assam’s Sivasagar leading to the death of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Upama Bora.

According to information received, the probing committee will be headed by Sivasagar’s Additional Deputy Commissioner Chandana Boruah.

This comes after the death of popular BJP leader from Sivasagar, Upama Bora at the hospital, allegedly due to negligence in treatment.

It has come to the fore that the probing committee will consist of three senior doctors and an ACS officer. Moreover, the hospital has been ordered to shut down its operations till the committee files a report in connection with the matter.

In the meantime, the patients who are undergoing treatment at the hospital currently have also been ordered to be shifted immediately within today.

Moreover, the probing committee will have to file a report in the case within 10 days, reports mentioned.

It may be noted that on February 12, Upama Bora (44), who was a popular BJP leader in the Sivasagar district of Assam and the municipal ward commissioner of ward number 10 in Sivasagar, died after alleged negligence and wrong treatment at Pragati Hospital.

Following her demise, tensions flared as family members and relatives along with BJP workers flocked to the hospital demanding an explanation. Family members alleged wrong treatment on the part of hospital authorities leading to her untimely death.

According to reports, on the reference of Doctor Tankeswar Deori, Upama Bora had been admitted to Pragati Hospital after she had reportedly contracted some urinary infection. However, she died during treatment there causing tensions to flare.