Vigilance Cell Raids Sivasagar CEO's Residence Over Alleged Misconduct

A raid was conducted at the official residence of Sivasagar Zilla Parishad Chief Executive Officer Ashwini Kumar Doley by the Chief Minister’s Special Vigilance Cell. The operation took place at the government residence near Sivasagar Central Market.

A six-member team, led by a Deputy Superintendent of Police, carried out the raid. A large contingent from the Sadar Police was also present at the scene during the operation.

It was noted that Ashwini Kumar Doley had been recently assigned to the Welfare of Bodoland Department for his appointment as Secretary of the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) of Assam, approximately 10 days ago. According to sources, Doley had been actively involved in Congress election campaigns for the 2026 Assam Legislative Assembly elections from the Dhemaji constituency, a seat previously held by his sister-in-law, former MLA Sumitra Patir.

Simultaneously, a similar operation had been reported at Ashwini Kumar Doley's ancestral residence in Gogamukh, Dhemaji district.

The case was registered as Case No. 1/2025 at the Chief Minister’s Special Vigilance Cell Office in Guwahati. Doley had been confined to his residence, and the investigation team continued their rigorous operation.