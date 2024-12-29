ABSU President Calls for Implementation of Bodo Peace Accord, 2020, in 2025

Dipen Boro, President of the All Bodo Students’ Union (ABSU), has extended his warm greetings to the people of Assam and the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) for the New Year 2025, declaring it as the “Year of Peace, Prosperity, and Implementation of the Bodo Peace Accord, 2020.”

Boro expressed his prayers for peace and happiness for all sections of the state, emphasizing the importance of fostering unity and progress. In his message, he highlighted several key issues that he wishes the state government to focus on in the coming year.

“ABSU wishes that 2025 will bring quality education in the mother tongue, with effective implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. The state government must prioritize resolving issues related to Bodo-medium education, appointment of teachers in single-teacher elementary schools, and recruitment in secondary schools,” Boro stated.

He also appealed for the provincialization of venture schools as per Clause 6.3 of the BTR Accord and urged the adoption of a policy to ensure zero dropout rates in high schools in remote and backward areas of the state.

In light of the growing unemployment among educated youth in Assam, Boro called on the state, central governments, and the BTR council to create more employment opportunities for young people in 2025. He further encouraged the youth to explore entrepreneurship and self-employment generation activities.

The issue of flood and erosion, which has caused extensive damage to life and property in Assam, was another concern raised by Boro. He urged both the state and central governments to implement long-term and short-term measures to address these issues and mitigate their effects.

Boro also appealed for the swift and time-bound implementation of the major clauses of the BTR Accord in 2025, which he believes will continue to foster peace and prosperity in the region. He emphasized that violence has significantly reduced in the Bodoland region, with the cessation of the Boro-Onaboro conflict, and called on the 35 lakh people of the BTR to maintain unity and sustain peace.

In his message, Boro requested the Government of India and the Government of Assam to release all jailed former NDFB members and withdraw their cases, in accordance with the spirit of the Peace Accord, especially for those who have already served over 14 years of imprisonment.

Concluding his message, Boro wished for 2025 to be a year of violence-free society, where co-existence in diversity thrives.