Assam Panchayat Polls: BJP Creates Election, Manifesto Committees

Pallab Lochan Das has been appointed as the convenor of the election management committee with Ashok Bhattarai, Rajdeep Roy and Ajoy Konwar as its co-convenors.

Pratidin Time
With panchayat elections around the corner, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Assam Pradesh has released a comprehensive list of district-wise in-charges and co-in-charges, along with constituting an election management committee and a manifesto committee.

Pallab Lochan Das has been appointed as the convenor of the election management committee with Ashok Bhattarai, Rajdeep Roy and Ajoy Konwar as its co-convenors. On the other hand, the manifesto committee will be headed by cabinet minister Ranjeet Kumar Dass with newly elected MLA Diplu Ranjan Sarma and Pulak Gohain as its co-convenors.

Cabinet ministers have also been entrusted with the duty of looking over every district as in-charges.

Here is the district-wise list of in-charges and co-in-charges:

Sl No. District In-charge Co in-charge
1 Bajali Ashok Singhal Naba Kr Baishya
1 Dhubri Pabitra Margherita Ratul Sarma
1 Morigaon Ashok Singhal Sanjiv Sarma
2 Bongaigaon Jayanta Malla Baruah Bandip Deka
3 South Kamrup Jayanta Malla Baruah Anirban Goswami
3 North Kamrup Jayanta Malla Baruah Dilip Das
4 Barpeta Chandra Mohan Patowary Pranab Jyoti Lahakar
5 Goalpara Chandra Mohan Patowary Nabarun Medhi
5 South Salmara-Mankachar Chandra Mohan Patowary Gopi Ghosh
6 Cachar Krishnendu Paul Biswarup Bhattacharjee
7 Hailakandi Kaushik Rai Kishore Nath
8 Sribhumi Kaushik Rai Kanad Purkayastha
9 Hojai Pijush Hazarika Juri Sarma Bordoloi
10 Biswanath Pijush Hazarika Abhijit Kalita
10 Nagaon Pijush Hazarika Himangshu Shekhar Baishya
11 Sonitpur Ajanta Neog Santiuse Kujur
11 Kaliabor Ajanta Neog Mukuta Deka
12 Charaideo Prasanta Phukan Ajoy Konwar
13 Sivasagar Prasanta Phukan Subhash Dutta
14 Darrang Ranjeet Kumar Dass Rekha Rani Das Boro
15 Nalbari Ranjeet Kumar Dass Sishir Bhagawati
16 Bilasipara Ranjeet Kumar Dass Nabadip Kalita
17 Majuli Jogen Mohan Siddhanku Ankur Barua
18 Tinsukia Jogen Mohan Indra Gogoi
19 Dibrugarh Ranoj Pegu Surabhi Rajkowari
20 Lakhimpur Ranoj Pegu Ritubaran Sarma
21 Golaghat Bimal Borah Vijay Kumar Gupta
22 Jorhat Bimal Borah Pankaj Borbora
23 Dhakuakhana Rupesh Gowala Prafulla Borah
24 Dhemaji Rupesh Gowala Rituparna Barua
25 Guwahati Nandita Garlosa Ashok Bhattarai

 

The members of the election management committee are: Tinamoni Daimari, Sapna Bania, Aswini Roy Sarkar, Moon Swarnakar, Subhash Dutta, Indra Gogoi, Arun Moran, Rituparna Barua, and Pratap Kachari.

The manifesto committee has the following members: Jayanta Malla Baruah, Ranoj Pegu, Rekharani Das Boro, Pradip Thakuria, Mihineswar Basumatary, Rita Talukdar, Amitabh Rai, and Mita Nath Borah.

