Assam Panchayat Polls: BJP Creates Election, Manifesto Committees

With panchayat elections around the corner, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Assam Pradesh has released a comprehensive list of district-wise in-charges and co-in-charges, along with constituting an election management committee and a manifesto committee.
Pallab Lochan Das has been appointed as the convenor of the election management committee with Ashok Bhattarai, Rajdeep Roy and Ajoy Konwar as its co-convenors. On the other hand, the manifesto committee will be headed by cabinet minister Ranjeet Kumar Dass with newly elected MLA Diplu Ranjan Sarma and Pulak Gohain as its co-convenors.
Cabinet ministers have also been entrusted with the duty of looking over every district as in-charges.
Here is the district-wise list of in-charges and co-in-charges:
|Sl No.
|District
|In-charge
|Co in-charge
|1
|Bajali
|Ashok Singhal
|Naba Kr Baishya
|1
|Dhubri
|Pabitra Margherita
|Ratul Sarma
|1
|Morigaon
|Ashok Singhal
|Sanjiv Sarma
|2
|Bongaigaon
|Jayanta Malla Baruah
|Bandip Deka
|3
|South Kamrup
|Jayanta Malla Baruah
|Anirban Goswami
|3
|North Kamrup
|Jayanta Malla Baruah
|Dilip Das
|4
|Barpeta
|Chandra Mohan Patowary
|Pranab Jyoti Lahakar
|5
|Goalpara
|Chandra Mohan Patowary
|Nabarun Medhi
|5
|South Salmara-Mankachar
|Chandra Mohan Patowary
|Gopi Ghosh
|6
|Cachar
|Krishnendu Paul
|Biswarup Bhattacharjee
|7
|Hailakandi
|Kaushik Rai
|Kishore Nath
|8
|Sribhumi
|Kaushik Rai
|Kanad Purkayastha
|9
|Hojai
|Pijush Hazarika
|Juri Sarma Bordoloi
|10
|Biswanath
|Pijush Hazarika
|Abhijit Kalita
|10
|Nagaon
|Pijush Hazarika
|Himangshu Shekhar Baishya
|11
|Sonitpur
|Ajanta Neog
|Santiuse Kujur
|11
|Kaliabor
|Ajanta Neog
|Mukuta Deka
|12
|Charaideo
|Prasanta Phukan
|Ajoy Konwar
|13
|Sivasagar
|Prasanta Phukan
|Subhash Dutta
|14
|Darrang
|Ranjeet Kumar Dass
|Rekha Rani Das Boro
|15
|Nalbari
|Ranjeet Kumar Dass
|Sishir Bhagawati
|16
|Bilasipara
|Ranjeet Kumar Dass
|Nabadip Kalita
|17
|Majuli
|Jogen Mohan
|Siddhanku Ankur Barua
|18
|Tinsukia
|Jogen Mohan
|Indra Gogoi
|19
|Dibrugarh
|Ranoj Pegu
|Surabhi Rajkowari
|20
|Lakhimpur
|Ranoj Pegu
|Ritubaran Sarma
|21
|Golaghat
|Bimal Borah
|Vijay Kumar Gupta
|22
|Jorhat
|Bimal Borah
|Pankaj Borbora
|23
|Dhakuakhana
|Rupesh Gowala
|Prafulla Borah
|24
|Dhemaji
|Rupesh Gowala
|Rituparna Barua
|25
|Guwahati
|Nandita Garlosa
|Ashok Bhattarai
The members of the election management committee are: Tinamoni Daimari, Sapna Bania, Aswini Roy Sarkar, Moon Swarnakar, Subhash Dutta, Indra Gogoi, Arun Moran, Rituparna Barua, and Pratap Kachari.
The manifesto committee has the following members: Jayanta Malla Baruah, Ranoj Pegu, Rekharani Das Boro, Pradip Thakuria, Mihineswar Basumatary, Rita Talukdar, Amitabh Rai, and Mita Nath Borah.
