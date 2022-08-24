National

Delhi Farmer Who Helped Employees Reach Home During Peak Covid-19 Commits Suicide

A suicide note was also recovered in which Pappan mentioned ‘illness’ as the reason behind the extreme step.
A mushroom farmer, who grabbed nation-wide attention by sending his workers home to Bihar on plane during Covid-19 induced lockdown in 2020, was found hanging in a Delhi temple on Wednesday.

According to reports, the deceased, identified as Pappan Singh Gehlot, aged 55-years-old committed suicide by hanging from a ceiling of the fan of a temple near his house in Alipore area of the national capital.

Police said, he used to visit the temple daily and priest of the temple found him hanging on the ceiling fan.

A suicide note was also recovered in which Pappan mentioned ‘illness’ as the reason behind the extreme step.

Gehlot grabbed nationwide attention when he arranged plane tickets to send his employees home when thousands of migrants were stranded and struggled to reach home during covid-19 lockdown in May 2020.

The deceased was known to be a cheerful person and he again rearranged for plane tickets to return to work when the Covid-19 situation improved.

Police took the body for postmortem and launched an investigation into the matter.

