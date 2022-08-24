Delhi Farmer Who Helped Employees Reach Home During Peak Covid-19 Commits Suicide

A mushroom farmer, who grabbed nation-wide attention by sending his workers home to Bihar on plane during Covid-19 induced lockdown in 2020, was found hanging in a Delhi temple on Wednesday.

According to reports, the deceased, identified as Pappan Singh Gehlot, aged 55-years-old committed suicide by hanging from a ceiling of the fan of a temple near his house in Alipore area of the national capital.

Police said, he used to visit the temple daily and priest of the temple found him hanging on the ceiling fan.

A suicide note was also recovered in which Pappan mentioned ‘illness’ as the reason behind the extreme step.