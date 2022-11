Seven Assam Athletes Bag Gold Medal at NE Olympics 2022 in Meghalaya

At least seven Assam athletes won gold medal at Northeast Olympics 2022 on Saturday in Meghalaya.

Assam swimmers Anshuman Kashyap in men's 100m breaststroke and Disha Gogoi women's 100m breaststroke won gold medal.

Adrija Rani Chetia also won silver medal in the category.

Jananjay Jyoti Hazarika won the silver medal and Aditya Thapa won bronze medal in the men's 50m backstroke.

They also won medals in men’s 100m butterfly. Hazarika won gold while Thapa won silver.