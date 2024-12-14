Assam: Friend Sets Man on Fire in Sonitpur Over Cannabis Dispute

A shocking incident occurred in Assam’s Rangapara in the Sonitpur district, where a man was set on fire in a gruesome attempt to end his life.

According to reports, the altercation stemmed from a dispute over cannabis consumption between two individuals, namely Sambhu Roy and Munu Baidya.

In a fit of rage, Munu Baidya poured petrol over Sambhu Roy and set him alight. The victim was immediately rushed to the Rangapara Primary Health Centre for initial treatment, but due to the severity of the burns, he was later transferred to Tezpur Medical College and Hospital (TMCH) for advanced care.

Rangapara police have initiated an investigation into the incident. Authorities are working to uncover the full details of the dispute and ensure that the perpetrator is held accountable for this heinous act.