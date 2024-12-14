Assam’s GSDP Set to Surge to Rs 6.43 Lakh Crore by 2024-25: Himanta

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has proudly showcased the state’s remarkable economic progress, highlighting a significant surge in Assam's Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) on his official X handle.

"In 2013-14, Assam’s GSDP stood at ₹1.77 lakh crore. By 2024-25, it is poised to reach ₹6.43 lakh crore!" wrote CM Sarma, emphasizing the state's robust economic growth.

The Chief Minister also pointed out that Assam’s debt-to-GDP ratio remains below the national average, underscoring the state’s prudent financial management and sustainable growth model. The continued expansion of Assam’s economy reflects the government’s commitment to fostering development, improving infrastructure, and creating a conducive environment for business.

This significant rise in GSDP showcases Assam’s multi-sectoral progress, positioning it as a vital contributor to India’s overall economic advancement. Earlier in June, CM Sarma praised Assam’s consistent growth across several economic parameters since 2021, signalling the state’s upward trajectory.

"Since 2021, Assam's economy has shown consistent growth, which is laying the foundation for a 'Viksit Assam,'" CM Sarma wrote, adding that the government is committed to enhancing the state's governance. He assured, “As we complete three years in office, we promise to get better.”

Sharing details of the state's recent economic achievements, CM Sarma highlighted that Assam’s GSDP for 2023-24 (AE) is ₹5.70 lakh crore, with an estimated per capita income of ₹1,35,787 for the same period.

Further, Assam's nominal economic growth for 2022-23 (QE) stood at an impressive 19.9%, surpassing the national average of 16.1%. The state’s budgetary expenditure for 2022-23 was Rs 1,27,283 crore, with capital expenditure amounting to Rs 16,338 crore.

In terms of poverty reduction, the poverty headcount ratio in Assam has significantly dropped to 14.47%, down from 36.97%. Additionally, externally aided projects currently underway in Assam are valued at Rs 58,064 crore.

This steady growth trajectory reflects Assam's resilience and its emerging role as a key player in the national economy.