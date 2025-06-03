PM Modi Speaks to Assam CM, Sikkim CM Tamang, and Manipur Guv on Flood Situation

As floods and heavy rainfall continue to wreak havoc across the northeastern states, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday reached out to leaders of the affected regions to take stock of the situation and offer the Centre’s full support.

Advertisment

PM Modi personally spoke with Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang, and Manipur Governor Ajay Bhalla to understand the ground situation and ongoing relief efforts.

Taking to social media, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma shared an update, saying, “A short while ago, Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji called me to enquire about the current flood situation in Assam.” Sarma informed the Prime Minister about how continuous rainfall in Assam and neighboring states has triggered widespread flooding and severely affected people’s lives.

“The Hon’ble PM expressed concern and assured full support from the Central Government for our relief and rehabilitation efforts,” Sarma added, thanking the Prime Minister for his “guidance and unwavering support.”

In neighboring Sikkim, where landslides and floods have caused significant damage, CM Prem Singh Tamang also took to social media to thank the Prime Minister for his outreach. “On behalf of the people of Sikkim, I extend my heartiest gratitude for your kind concern and support,” he wrote, adding that the state administration is fully committed to helping affected communities.

Assam remains one of the worst-affected states, with the flood situation still critical. The death toll has risen to 11 — six people have died in floods and five in landslides, according to official data. Over 5.15 lakh people across 22 districts are facing the brunt of the deluge.

In Sikkim, the Mangan district has been the hardest hit, prompting the state government to officially declare the damage as a disaster. Continuous rains since May 28 have led to landslides and washed away infrastructure. In a tragic incident, three army personnel lost their lives, and six others are missing after a massive landslide struck an army camp in Lachen's Chaten area on Sunday evening.

Meanwhile, in Manipur, the situation is equally grim. The Jawaharlal Nehru Institute of Medical Sciences (JNIMS) in Imphal is heavily waterlogged due to relentless rain. Rescue teams, including the Indian Army, Assam Rifles, NDRF, SDRF, and the Fire Service, have launched joint operations to evacuate stranded medical students and staff from the flooded campus.

Also Read: Kaziranga Hit by First Wave of Flood; 53 Forest Camps Submerged