Sonowal Visits Families of Arunachal Accident Victims in Assam

Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Friday reached out to the families of those who lost their lives in the tragic road accident in Arunachal Pradesh’s Anjaw district, offering condolences and assuring them of all possible assistance.

Several of the victims were from Assam, including residents of areas falling under the Dibrugarh Lok Sabha constituency. The incident has left families and communities across the region in deep shock and mourning.

Sonowal visited Gelapukhuri in Assam’s Tinsukia district, where he met grieving relatives and expressed solidarity during what he described as an extremely painful time. He said the government stands firmly with every affected family and will extend all necessary support.

The Union Minister said he has been closely tracking developments since the accident and has been in touch with senior officials in Assam. He also asked authorities to remain in constant coordination with their counterparts in Arunachal Pradesh to ensure that rescue and relief efforts continue without delay.

“My heartfelt condolences to the families who have lost their loved ones. I pray for the early recovery of those injured. We stand with you in this hour of grief,” Sonowal said.

Rescue teams remain deployed at the accident site, working to complete recovery operations and other formalities in the challenging terrain.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced an ex-gratia assistance of Rs 2 lakh from the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund for the next of kin of each deceased victim. The Assam government has also declared financial aid for the affected families.

Calling the tragedy an irreparable loss, Sonowal said the pain suffered by the families is immeasurable and assured that every possible step will be taken to support them. He also offered prayers for peace for the departed souls and strength for the bereaved families.

According to officials, at least 21 people from Assam’s Tinsukia district are feared to have died in the accident. Police said a mini-truck carrying 22 people, including the driver, plunged into a deep gorge after losing control on the Hayuliang–Chaglagam road in Arunachal Pradesh’s Anjaw district on December 8.

The passengers were reportedly travelling to Hayuliang for construction-related work when the vehicle skidded off the hilly road.

