South Kamrup’s Dilapidated Bamboo Bridge Sparks Public Outcry

Commuters in Trilochan, of Assam’s South Kamrup district, are facing severe difficulties due to a badly maintained road that is served only by a makeshift bamboo bridge.
The dilapidated bamboo bridge, constructed by local residents, is the only way for peopleto cross the road.
During the rainy season, the structure becomes extremely dangerous, yet a large number of residents—including school children—continue to risk crossing it daily.
Located in the border area of the Boko-Chamaria Block, the bridge has been rebuilt several times over the past few years by the community itself. Despite their efforts, the temporary structure remains unsafe, forcing residents to navigate it under risky conditions.
Locals have repeatedly appealed to MLA Nandita Das to construct a permanent bridge, but no action has been taken so far. The community has now formally demanded that the government build a permanent structure to ensure safe and reliable connectivity in the region.
Residents warn that without proper intervention, the unsafe bridge could lead to accidents, especially during heavy rains.