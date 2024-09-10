South Salmara-Mankachar DSP Accused Extortion At Gunpoint

Recounting the night of August 8, Sunday, when at around 10:30 pm he and his friends were stopped, unlawfully searched, and looted by policemen, Rahman said, "When our car was intercepted out of nowhere, we were terrified in the beginning. When police officials came out of the vehicle, we could not understand what was going on. DSP Naim Uddin was with two other policemen. He brandished his revolver and aimed at me. He went on to check my car. When nothing suspicious came up, he checked my pockets and pulled out whatever cash I had on me."