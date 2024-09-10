South Salmara-Mankachar DSP Accused Extortion At Gunpoint

Akhtabur Rahman and three others were heading to attend a wedding when their car when DSP Naim Uddin of South Salmara-Mankachar police pulled up ahead of them. Naim Uddin went on to brandish his service revolver, threaten the four of them and extorted cash on gunpoint, according to the victims.
Recounting the night of August 8, Sunday, when at around 10:30 pm he and his friends were stopped, unlawfully searched, and looted by policemen, Rahman said, "When our car was intercepted out of nowhere, we were terrified in the beginning. When police officials came out of the vehicle, we could not understand what was going on. DSP Naim Uddin was with two other policemen. He brandished his revolver and aimed at me. He went on to check my car. When nothing suspicious came up, he checked my pockets and pulled out whatever cash I had on me."
"He held me at gunpoint. I was frightened but mustered the courage to ask for the seizure list. He went on to say that he had nothing — no fine slips, no seizure list. Then he threatened to shoot me," Rahman told reporters after giving his statement to the judge in the criminal case numbered 798/24 against the DSP.
The victim said that DSP Naim Uddin took Rs 14,500 off him on the night, stating that the accused policemen used obscene language and also threatened him with fake cases. The incident occurred at Kharuabandha village on Hatsingimari Mankachar Road.
Additionally, Akhtabur Rahman highlighted past incidents claiming police officers like Naim Uddin have terrorized the South Salmara-Mankachar region and bring bad repute to the police force. He sought intervention from DGP Assam Police to root out such officers.
Rahman's friend, who was a witness to the incident said, "We were all afraid, after all he was a policeman and had brandished a gun. He used foul language against us and threatened us. We could only identify him from the name on his badge. A case has been filed and we will tell the truth when called upon."
Expressing hope in the judiciary, Akhtabur Rahman mentioned, "I approached the court after previously registering several complaints against the accused with superior officers. I believe in the judicial system. We have taken the path of law and we hope that the accused is reprimanded. The judge heard my case today and I hope he takes appropriate action. I also urge the DGP to take action against him. Such police officials bring disrepute to the entire force."