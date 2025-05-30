Special Leave for Govt Employees in Kamrup Amid Heavy Rains

In light of the ongoing weather conditions, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced a special leave for all government employees in Kamrup and Kamrup (Metro) districts for May 31 (Saturday). Employees residing in government quarters or near their workplaces are expected to report for duty. This measure aims to maintain essential services while ensuring the safety of staff members.

Addressing the media on Friday, CM Sarma said, “A depression originating from Bangladesh has led to the formation of a large cloud mass over Assam. Consequently, the Meteorological Department has issued a red alert across the region. The adverse weather conditions are expected to persist until tomorrow. Due to these conditions, we have snapped the electricity connections of over 9 lakh people in the state. In Guwahati, artificial flooding has led to the shutdown of 100 electrical transformers.”

“Therefore, we have declared May 31 as a special leave for all government employees in Kamrup and Kamrup (Metro) districts. However, employees residing in government quarters or near their workplaces have to report for duty. This leave will only be applicable for employees travelling from distant areas.”

The Chief Minister also urged private sector employers to consider granting employees commuting from distant areas, acknowledging the challenges posed by the current conditions.

He announced the closure of all government and private educational institutions in Kamrup and Kamrup (Metro) districts for tomorrow. This decision is made to ensure the safety of students and staff amidst the ongoing disruptions.

Further, CM Sarmahighlighted that the situation is expected to remain unchanged today and tomorrow. However, conditions are anticipated to stabilise by Sunday.

“Residents in flood-affected areas, including Anil Nagar, Nabin Nagar, and Rukminigaon, are advised to remain vigilant and adhere to safety guidelines issued by local authorities. The administration is actively distributing flood relief materials to affected communities,” Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

The Chief Minister urged the public to refrain from unnecessary travel during this period and to stay indoors unless necessary. He assured that the government is closely monitoring the situation and will take all necessary measures to mitigate the impact of the adverse weather conditions.

