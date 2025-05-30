Congress Leaders Meet in Delhi to Discuss Strategy for Assam Polls

The leadership of the All India Congress Committee (AICC) and the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) concluded a high-level meeting in New Delhi on Friday. The focus of the meeting was on countering the ruling BJP government in Assam and strategizing for upcoming elections.

Speaking to the media after the meeting, AICC General Secretary Jitendra Singh Alwar strongly criticized the state government, saying, “Congress will go to the people exposing the misgovernance and corruption under the Himanta Biswa Sarma-led BJP government.” He further claimed that the BJP and the Chief Minister were “frustrated by the rising popularity of Gaurav Gogoi.”

Reacting to the meeting's outcome, Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi said,“At the outset of today’s meeting, we expressed our heartfelt gratitude to outgoing APCC President Bhupen Borah for his strong leadership,” Gogoi said.

Taking a jibe at the state government, he stated,“The BJP government’s hooliganism, syndicate raj, and corruption will be strongly resisted. Instead of addressing pressing issues like food security, housing, unemployment, and floods, the government is now looking to issue arms licenses. This clearly shows its administrative failure.”

Gogoi further alleged that the ruling BJP was planning to use arms licenses for political purposes. “The Chief Minister, who is also the Home Minister, is seeking arms licenses, which shows a total failure in maintaining law and order,” he remarked.

On the ongoing investigations and SIT probes, Gogoi asserted that if they have any evidence, they should speak. “I challenge them—if they have any evidence, let them speak. I’m waiting,” he said.

When asked about a possible alliance, Gogoi clarified, “There was no discussion on any alliance during today’s meeting.”

He also stated that certain decisions taken in the meeting could not be made public at this time.