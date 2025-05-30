IMD Forecasts More Rain for Assam; Guwahati Hit Hard

Heavy rainfall lashed several parts of Assam since Thursday, throwing normal life out of gear and triggering concerns over urban flooding, slow traffic, and the possibility of landslides in vulnerable regions.

Advertisment

In Guwahati, continuous downpours since morning led to flooding in low-lying localities, with clogged drains and rising water levels causing disruptions across the city. Commuters struggled with traffic jams, waterlogged roads, and delays in public transport as the rainfall intensified during peak hours.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had earlier issued a forecast warning on May 28 of heavy to very heavy rainfall in parts of western and southern Assam over the next few days. The weather system, caused by a low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal, is expected to continue impacting the region, bringing thunderstorms and gusty winds along with sustained rain.

Responding to the situation, the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) issued a public advisory urging residents—particularly those in Guwahati and nearby hill slopes or flood-prone zones—to remain cautious and avoid unnecessary travel during periods of intense rainfall.

"The city authorities are closely monitoring the situation, and emergency response systems are being kept on alert. Given the situation, Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) requests all the people of the State, especially Guwahati city dwellers, to take all necessary precautions and remain vigilant. Daily commuters and long-distance travellers are requested to plan their routines accordingly, avoiding unnecessary movement during periods of intense rainfall. Residents in low-lying and hillside areas should stay alert for any signs of flooding or landslides. The public is also urged to stay tuned to official weather updates and follow advisories issued by local authorities to ensure safety during this prolonged spell of rain," ASDMA said in the press statement.

Districts likely to be heavily affected include Kamrup (Metro and Rural), Barpeta, Goalpara, Bongaigaon, Kokrajhar, Chirang, Hailakandi, and Cachar, among others. According to the ASDMA, these regions may experience strong winds, thunder, and potentially damaging rain activity over the next 48 to 72 hours.

In several parts of Guwahati since yesterday, residents reported ankle to knee-deep water on roads, with some local businesses forced to shut early due to access issues.Tree falls were reported in at least two locations, although no injuries were confirmed. City authorities have deployed additional teams to clear debris and unblock drainage systems in anticipation of further rainfall.

The ASDMA also cautioned that prolonged rainfall could weaken soil in hillside areas, increasing the risk of localised landslides—particularly in areas such as Maligaon, Chandmari, and parts of Kahilipara.

Also Read: Landslide Scare Returns as Torrential Rains Batter Guwahati