Speeding Car Runs Over Adult Leopard In Dibrugarh

A speeding vehicle ran over an adult leopard at Bokpara under the Jokai Forest beat in Assam’s Dibrugarh on Saturday.

The leopard was killed in the incident that took place today morning, informed forest department officials. They said that locals spotted the carcass lying and called in the forest department who came and recovered the dead leopard.

An official said, “We have recovered a carcass of leopard at Bokpara by-pass on National Highway 37. As, per preliminary observation, a speeding vehicle killed the animal while the animal tried to cross the road.”

This is the second time such incident occurred in the area, they official said.