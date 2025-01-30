SSC GD Recruitment Fraud: Outsiders Infiltrate Assam with Fake PRCs

The once-vibrant demand for local employment in Assam has all but vanished, with student organizations and regional political parties, which once took to the streets against the influx of outsiders, now eerily silent.

In this void, a deep-rooted recruitment scam has surfaced—one that exposes how candidates from Bihar and Uttar Pradesh have managed to infiltrate Assam’s recruitment quotas for the SSC GD Constable exam using fraudulent Permanent Resident Certificates (PRCs).

The question now is: Who facilitated this fraud, and how deep does the rot run?

Investigations have revealed that jawans recruited for the CRPF, BSF, CISF, ITBP, and other paramilitary forces through the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) have secured jobs meant for Assam and Arunachal Pradesh by submitting fake PRCs. The recruitment process, already marred by allegations of corruption, has now been tainted further by reports of massive financial transactions in the so-called ‘police verification’ process. The evidence points to a well-oiled racket where officials, possibly in collusion with political and bureaucratic actors, have enabled this systematic fraud.

Names such as Pawan Kumar Yadav, Vikas Kumar, and Bittu Kumar Yadav stand out in this murky affair. Each of them allegedly submitted fraudulent PRCs, falsely claiming residency in Assam and Arunachal Pradesh. Pawan Kumar Yadav, for instance, declared himself a resident of Hayuliang town in Arunachal Pradesh’s Anjaw district, listing his father as Jagannath Yadav.

Similarly, Vikas Kumar claimed to hail from Mohanpur village in Assam’s Hailakandi district, using a PRC that identified his father as Manmohan Sharma. Meanwhile, Bittu Kumar Yadav also presented a PRC linking him to Arunachal Pradesh’s Anjaw district. These documents, now in the possession of Asomiya Pratidin, are suspected to have been obtained through bribery and forgery.

This raises pressing questions: How did non-residents acquire PRCs of Assam and Arunachal Pradesh? Who within the administration facilitated this? And most importantly, why has there been no large-scale investigation into this blatant recruitment fraud?

To put the gravity of the situation into perspective, in 2024, the SSC allocated specific quotas for Assam: 1,064 posts in the BSF, 320 in the CISF, 634 in the CRPF, 86 in the SSB, and 291 in the ITBP. However, with fraudulent PRCs in circulation, how many of these posts have actually gone to deserving local candidates? If a systematic verification is conducted, will it reveal the extent of this rot?

Beyond the initial fraud, an even more sinister process has come to light—police verification. Insiders suggest that hefty sums were exchanged to ensure that fraudulent candidates cleared verification, allowing them to slip through the cracks and secure permanent employment.

But how deep does this collusion go? If local police departments were indeed complicit, what does this say about the credibility of government recruitments? Some fraudulent recruits, unable to clear police verification, were reportedly forced to withdraw from training centers. But does that absolve the officials who first enabled their entry?

This scandal underscores not only the deep-seated corruption in recruitment but also the larger security risks it poses. Can we truly trust that recruits who have entered the system through illegal means will serve with integrity? The Assam government and the central authorities must act swiftly.

With police verification still underway for the 2024 SSC recruitments, will those in power take decisive action before it’s too late? And will the officials responsible for issuing fake PRCs be held accountable, or will this be just another scandal swept under the rug?

The time for silence is over. Assam’s youth deserve answers, and more importantly, justice.

