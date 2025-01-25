Indian Army Assists in Containing Jungle Fire Near Tawang

Troops from the Indian Army's Gajraj Corps responded to an SOS call from the Tawang administration in Arunachal Pradesh to combat a massive jungle fire at Sukyur, near Lum La on Saturday.

Two fire-fighting teams were mobilized and worked in coordination with the state administration to contain the blaze, preventing further damage to lives and property.

The swift response helped in controlling the situation efficiently.

The incident highlights the necessity of prompt coordination between civil authorities and security forces in addressing emergencies like forest fires.

