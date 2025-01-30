Nalbari AASU Declares Mohan Bhaira Memorial Award 2025 Winner

The Nalbari district All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) on Thursday announced the recipient of the Mohan Bhira Memorial Award for 2025, bestowing it on Nagara Naam artist Bijay Medhi.

The award is traditionally presented by the AASU’s Nalbari district unit on February 1 which coincides with the death anniversary of Bhaona artist and Sangeet Natak Akademi Award winner Mohan Chandra Barman, popularly known as Mohan Bhaira.

Folk artists from rural areas with exceptional contributions to the art and its development are recognized with the award. The Nalbari AASU made the announcement today in a presser addressed at the Nalbari Swahid Bhawan.

The award was first presented in 2019 to Purnya Prava Dutta Tamuly. It carries a cash prize of Rs 10,000, a Seleng Sador, a Jaapi and a Gamosa. Previous recipients include Sitaram Ray, Muktaram Baruah Ojah, Manik Saikia Ojah, Ruhin Rabha, Dwijen Gogoi, Prabhat Sarma and more.

