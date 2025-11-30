"ST Status Report Is 'Scientific'; Congress Given 48 Hours to Offer Better Plan": CM Sarma

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday strongly defended the state government’s report on granting Scheduled Tribe (ST) status to six communities, calling it “scientific” and daring the Congress to submit a better alternative within 48 hours.

“If Congress has anything better than what has been presented in our report, they should submit it within 48 hours, signed by their party president. Otherwise, they should accept that our report is valid,” Sarma said while responding to criticism from the opposition.

The Chief Minister claimed that the report was drafted after incorporating the recommendations of various tribal organisations. “Everything that the tribal bodies suggested has been included in the ministers’ group report. Even after that, I do not understand why they are protesting,” he said.

Sarma also targeted the Congress leadership and accused the party of reacting impulsively to every issue, using a sharp metaphor to describe its political behaviour. “The condition of the Congress has become like a cat. Wherever it sees an opportunity, it jumps in without thinking,” he remarked.

He also criticised Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi, alleging inconsistency in his stand on the sensitive issue of tribal status. “Until yesterday, he was talking about protecting the interests of the six communities. Now, after the report has been submitted, he is speaking about tribal interests in general. Their position keeps changing,” Sarma alleged.

On the ongoing revision of the voter list, the Chief Minister said that Congress members could serve as Booth Level Officers (BLOs), but warned that any illegal inclusion of names in the electoral rolls could be officially challenged.

Reiterating the government’s position, Sarma said that the process of considering tribal status for the six communities has been conducted in a “scientific and evidence-based” manner, while maintaining that the door remains open for constructive suggestions. “If the Congress truly has an alternative, let it be submitted in writing. Only then can it be considered,” he added.

Also Read: Zubeen Garg’s Death in Singapore Was “Plain Murder”: Assam CM in Assembly