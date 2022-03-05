Assam: Stage set for Majuli By-Elections

The Assam State Election Commission has made adequate arrangements for free and fair by-polls which will be held in 203 polling centers in the 99-Majuli Scheduled Tribe (ST) assembly constituency on March 7.

This was announced by the district election officer of Majuli in a press conference on Saturday.

Voting will start at 7 am and will end by 5 pm.

Also Read: Assam set for Municipal Polls on March 6

Voting will take place under strict Covid-19 guidelines. Voters have to mandatorily wear a mask and maintain social distancing while voting. Along with this, all polling stations have to be sanitized before voting starts.

Apart from this, 15 voting centers have been made for women voters in the constituency which will be monitored by 60 women.

Election officials will reach 16 voting centers in South Ahotguri and Ahotguri on March 6.

According to the district election officer, the constituency consists of ten suspected voters.

District election officer said, “The poll proceedings will be monitored by nine zonal officers and 33 sector officers.”

Arrangements have been made regarding webcasting in all the polling stations of the constituency. Meanwhile, Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) will be deployed at each polling station to ensure full-proof security on the poll day.

Alos Read: Assam: 5 Suspected to Have Link with Al-Qaeda Arrested