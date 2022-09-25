Subho Mahalaya: Devotees Prepare To Welcome Maa Durga From Today

Mahalaya, which marks the beginning of Durga Puja festival, is being celebrated on Sunday across Assam.

It is the last day to pay tribute to the departed ancestors by performing Tarpan where water is offered to the ancestors’ store on the banks of Ganga.

This means that the beginning of Devipaksha (the era of the goddess) and is observed on the last day of Pitripaksha (the 16-day lunar day period when Hindus pay homage to their ancestors/Pitrs).

It is believed that on this day, Goddess Durga, along with her children-Lakshmi, Kartik, Saraswati and Ganesha, comes from Kailash on a boat, elephant or horse to her maternal house on earth.

It is also believed that within ten days, Goddess Durga removed demons from the earth and blessed her devotees.