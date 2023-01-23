Surendra Kumar Assumes Charge as ADGP of V&AC Branch

IPS Surendra Kumar officially took charge as Additional Director General of Public (Vigilance and Anti Corruption) on Monday.
Special DGP (Law and Order) G. P. Singh, who was in-charge of the branch, formally handed over the responsibility to Surendra Kumar.
For two and a half year, GP Singh served as Director of the branch and over 200 corruption-related cases were registered during his tenure.
Taking to Twitter, GP Singh said, "After two & half years, handed over the responsibility of @DIR_VAC_ASSAM to Sri @surendrakrassam Gratitude to @CMOfficeAssam for giving complete freedom of action against corrupt practices. Would remember fondly the affection and support given by people of Assam.
It may be mentioned that IPS officer Surendra Kumar was promoted and posted as Additional Director General of Police (Vigilance and Anti Corruption) from Inspector General of Police (V&AC) last Saturday.
In a notice issued by the Government of Assam read, “In continuation of this Department’s earlier Notification No.HMA.145/2022/373 (eCF No. 212242) dated 11/01/2023 and in the interest of public service, Shri Surendra Kumar, IPS (RR-1998), Inspector General of Police (V&AC), Assam and Inspector General of Police (MPC), Assam is transferred and posted as Addl. Director General of Police (V&AC), Assam, Srimantapur, Guwahati with effect from the date of taking over charge vice Shri G. P. Singh, IPS.”
“Shri G.P. Singh, IPS (RR-1991) is hereby relieved from the Directorate, Vigilance &Anti-Corruption, Assam, Srimantapur, Guwahati,” it added.