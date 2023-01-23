Surendra Kumar Assumes Charge as ADGP of V&AC Branch

IPS Surendra Kumar officially took charge as Additional Director General of Public (Vigilance and Anti Corruption) on Monday.

Special DGP (Law and Order) G. P. Singh, who was in-charge of the branch, formally handed over the responsibility to Surendra Kumar.

For two and a half year, GP Singh served as Director of the branch and over 200 corruption-related cases were registered during his tenure.

Taking to Twitter, GP Singh said, "After two & half years, handed over the responsibility of @DIR_VAC_ASSAM to Sri @surendrakrassam Gratitude to @CMOfficeAssam for giving complete freedom of action against corrupt practices. Would remember fondly the affection and support given by people of Assam.

It may be mentioned that IPS officer Surendra Kumar was promoted and posted as Additional Director General of Police (Vigilance and Anti Corruption) from Inspector General of Police (V&AC) last Saturday.