Swedish Tourists Detained For Violating Visa Provisions in Assam

At least three Swedish nationals were taken into custody in Assam for violating their visa provisions by meeting in Dibrugarh district on Wednesday.

The police filed a case against them for attending meeting at Ghinai while travelling under tourist visas, senior police officer informed.

The three tourists were produced before a court where they were found guilty under the Foreigners Act and it directed the Deputy Commissioner and the district police to arrange for the deportation.

Notably, the aforementioned nationals enticed people to the location under the pretense of the "Peace and Healing Prayer Festival" held between October 25 and October 27 and organized by United Churches Fellowship and Bless Assam Mission Network. Police sources claim that the purpose of these preachers was to convert the locals over to Christianity.