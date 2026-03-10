Tea Garden Workers in Assam Get Rs 30 Hike, 40% Wage Rise Since 2021

Chief MinisterHimanta Biswa Sarma on March 10 announced an increase of Rs 30 in the daily wages of tea garden workers in Assam, a move aimed at improving the livelihoods of thousands of workers in the state’s tea estates.

With the latest revision, workers in the Brahmaputra Valley will receive Rs 280 per day, while those in the Barak Valley will get Rs 258 per day. The new wage rates will come into effect from April 1.

Announcing the decision through a post on X, the Chief Minister said the governmenthas taken several steps over the past few years to improve the financial condition of tea garden workers, often referred to as Cha Shramiks.

The difference is clear!



While BJP Govt has hiked wages of Cha Shramiks by over 40% since 2021, Cong Govts used them as a mere vote bank for decades.



We are rectifying this historical injustice and boosting their income, granting land rights, giving reservation & a lot more.

He said that since 2021, the state government has increased the wages of tea workers by more than 40 per cent. According to the figures shared by the Chief Minister, the cumulative rise in wages has reached 42.13 per cent in the Brahmaputra Valley and 47.42 per cent in the Barak Valley compared to the rates before 2021.

Sarma also criticised previous governments, saying that tea garden workers had long been treated only as a vote bank. He claimed the present government is trying to address what he described as a “historical injustice” faced by the tea community.

The Chief Minister said the government is working to improve the lives of tea garden workers through several measures, including increasing wages, granting land rights, providing reservations and introducing various welfare programmes.

Tea garden workers form a large section of Assam’s workforce and play a vital role in the state’s tea industry, which is one of the key contributors to the local economy.