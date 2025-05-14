'We Have Failed': Congress Leaders Urge Course Correction Amid Assam Decline

In a series of forthright remarks, senior Congress leaders Abdul Khaleque and Debabrata Saikia have publicly acknowledged the party’s setbacks in Assam and called for deep introspection and course correction.

Former MP Abdul Khaleque, in a blunt assessment, stated, “We have failed,” stressing that the Congress must focus on internal self-assessment rather than making grand statements on television. His comments have reignited internal debate, pointing to growing concern within party ranks about its diminishing influence in key regions.

Khaleque underscored the importance of electoral success in Upper Assam, remarking, “Without winning seats in Upper Assam, the BJP cannot be dislodged. Unless we gain the trust of the Hindu population, we won’t be able to defeat the BJP.” His statement highlights the strategic challenges facing the party in a state where the BJP has consolidated its position.

Echoing the tone of introspection, Leader of Opposition Debabrata Saikia accepted the people’s verdict in the recent panchayat elections, admitting that the results were not favourable. “We will review the outcome of this election thoroughly,” he said.

Saikia also hit back at Raijor Dal leader Akhil Gogoi, who has repeatedly accused him of being aligned with the BJP. “He calls me the BJP’s B-team and claims I want to join them. If he can prove this, I will quit politics,” Saikia declared.

Responding to Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s recent claim that he would have posed three questions to former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, Saikia countered with his own: “Why has there been no investigation into the Louis Berger scam? How was Rakesh Pal appointed APSC Chairman without cabinet approval? Why were 1 lakh vacant government posts from 2015 left unfilled for years?”

Taking a dig at the Chief Minister’s political style, Saikia said, “Such remarks do not suit the office he holds. It’s not just in Jorhat, the Chief Minister seems to be in a mood to play political games everywhere, even in Dibrugarh.”

Together, the statements from Khaleque and Saikia paint a picture of a party at a crossroads, grappling with internal challenges and external pressures as it seeks to rebuild its footing in Assam’s dynamic political landscape.

