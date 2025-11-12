Ten Veer Lachit Sena Members Produced in CJM Court After CID Custody Ends

The ten accused members of the Veer Lachit Sena organization were produced before the Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) Court today after completing five days in CID custody.

All ten individuals had been arrested by Dispur Police on November 7 in connection with a case related to extortion and abduction. The following day, on November 8, the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) took five of the Sena’s leaders from the Cyber Police Station to the CID headquarters for further interrogation, where they were held in custody.

Among those arrested are Rontupani Phukan, Bikash Axom, Tanmay Chetia, Utpal Dutta, Biraj Ballabh, Riaz Ahmed, Mohan Ali, Chinmoy Dev, Bishwajit Doley, and Inamul Haque. The accused were apprehended from various districts across Assam and brought to Guwahati for questioning.

The Assam CID had earlier launched a large-scale operation against the Veer Lachit Sena after registering a formal case against the organisation at the CID Police Station. Acting swiftly, the agency reopened investigation files pertaining to older cases lodged against the group in several police stations across the state.

Following the review, coordinated raids were carried out in multiple districts, resulting in the arrest of at least ten members linked to the outfit. Police sources said all detainees were subsequently brought to the CID headquarters in Guwahati for detailed interrogation.

According to officials, a case numbered 20/25 was registered against the Veer Lachit Sena at the CID Police Station on Thursday. The department has since begun consolidating all district-level FIRs filed against the group into a single, comprehensive investigation to streamline the probe.

