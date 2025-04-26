Gauhati High Court Issues Notices to DGP, Jorhat SP Over Dipankar Gogoi Death Case

The Gauhati High Court (HC) has issued notices to the Director General of Police (DGP) and the current Superintendent of Police (SP) of Jorhat, seeking their responses regarding a petition demanding a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the death of Jorhat youth, Dipankar Gogoi.

Earlier, the High Court had directed the government to submit the post-mortem report of Dipankar Gogoi. However, the report has not yet been submitted.

Dipankar Gogoi had been detained by the police in connection with the grenade blast case that occurred at Lichubagan in Jorhat on December 14, 2023. During his time in custody, he was allegedly subjected to physical torture. His sister has accused the police of administering third-degree torture.

After being released from custody, Dipankar was found dead, hanging from a tree near his residence, raising serious concerns over the circumstances leading to his death.

